'Sort Of' actor on ACTRA's new gender categories

"And if they're not out, or if they're playing a character that might be gender non-binary or a female character, they can have a place to put themselves. We're just trying to make it ... as opportune as possible for everyone as (is) possible right now."

Having a category dedicated to "the best performer" would have made more sense, Corder suggested.

"It's still male versus female, it's still conforming," they added. "I guess it's a step in the (right) direction, but I don't know if we're there yet."

Cordner remained optimistic: "I know everyone is trying, it's progress, and (that) happens slowly."

In addition to the gender non-conforming or female category, there is the newly named "outstanding performance – gender non-conforming or male" category.

Its nominees include Colm Feore for "Sugar Daddy," Dayo Ade for "Cinema of Sleep," Emeka Agada for "Nurses," Vlad Alexis for "Lune" and Thomas Antony Olajide for "Learn to Swim."

Meanwhile, the nominees for "outstanding performance – gender non-conforming or female voice" include Angela Asher, for "Silver Cord Trailer," Tina Jung for "Riders Republic," Kimberly-Sue Murray for "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," Lisa Norton for "Glowbies" and Ana Sani for "Ollie's Pack."

In the "outstanding performance – gender non-conforming or male voice," the nominees are Joshua Graham for "Go, Dog. Go," Deven Mack for "Dragalia Lost," Jon McLaren for "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," Anand Rajaram for "Go, Dog. Go," and Rob Tinkler for "Around the World in 80 Days."

The ACTRA Awards will be broadcast on ACTRA Toronto's YouTube channel on March 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press