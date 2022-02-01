Corus buys majority stake in Aircraft Pictures

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has purchased a majority stake in television and film production company Aircraft Pictures Ltd.

The Toronto-based company did not reveal the value of the deal, but says the partnership will help both brands produce more quality kids and family-focused entertainment.

Corus says the investment will expand Aircraft Pictures' ability to develop, finance and produce premium content, with a focus on international co-productions.

Aircraft Pictures is behind the Academy Award-nominated animated feature film "The Breadwinner," live-action series "Holly Hobbie" and a trilogy of movies based on Gordon Korman's "Bruno & Boots" books.