The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 2, 2022

On this week’s bestsellers lists: The five books shortlisted for this year’s CBC’s Canada Reads competition was announced on Jan. 26, and four of them have already seen a nice sales bump: Michelle Good’s “Five Little Indians” is No. 7 on the Original Fiction list and No. 2 on the Canadian list; Clayton Thomas-Muller’s “Life in the City of Dirty Water” is No. 9 on the Original Non-Fiction list and No. 4 on the Canadian list; Omar El Akkad’s 2021 Giller Prize winner “What Strange Paradise” is No. 7 on the Canadian fiction list; and Catherine Hernandez’s “Scarborough” is No. 9 on the Canadian fiction list. Missing from the bestseller list is Esi Edugyan’s “Washington Black,” which won the 2018 Giller Prize and was shortlisted for the Booker prize. The big winner since the Canada Reads announcement is “Scarborough,” which was published in 2017 (by Arsenal Pulp Press, the only indie publisher represented on the shortlist) and hasn’t registered on the bestseller list for years.

And speaking of excellent sales, consider Heather O’Neill’s “When We Lost Our Heads,” which is No. 6 on this week’s Canadian fiction list. Not bad for a book that was published on Feb. 1, a day before we compiled the list — a result of good buzz and advance sales. Expect to see it ranked even higher on next week’s list.

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

ORIGINAL FICTION