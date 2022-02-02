Kids in the Hall doc to delve into early years

TORONTO — A two-part documentary about Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall is headed to Prime Video after debuting next month at the South by Southwest festival.

Amazon's streaming arm says "The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks" will feature archival footage from the quintet's earliest years, behind-the-scenes clips from their eponymous sketch series and in-depth interviews with members Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

The documentary dives into the group's post-punk era origins in the mid-1980s, five seasons of their television series, a controversial feature film and multiple sold-out tours.

It is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin this March before landing on Prime Video later this year.