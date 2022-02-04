Broke and with only a few gifts from ex-boyfriends to sell, Haley McGee needed to put a price on love — fast. Here’s how she did it

Still, the nostalgic feelings began to creep into McGee’s perceptions and therefore into the numbers, which Gemma wanted to counteract in a concrete way.

“I fell a little bit back in love with all of them after every single interview,” McGee says. “I think part of the rose tint is remembering the innocent parts of the relationship and the parts that were really fun, but also remembering an innocent version of myself.” And so one of Gemma’s variables is the “rose tint corrector.”

***

As she began the show’s first draft, one of McGee’s colleagues suggested she write everything down until she reached the end of the story. But when McGee read the manuscript out loud for the first time, she realized 60,000 words would equal about six hours on stage.

“I told a friend and she said, ‘Oh, you wrote a book!’ So I cut it down for the stage show. But in the back of my mind, a seed had been planted that there was probably a book’s worth of material.” Although she now says it’s cringy, during the first round of performances, McGee stuck a Post-it on her dressing-room mirror that said, “Book Deal.” Whether trying to manifest a dream is embarrassing or not, McGee did meet a literary agent at that show who helped her write the book proposal, which was later picked up by Doubleday Canada.

Reading “The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale” is like sitting down with a personal self-help team. McGee is a therapist (without the hourly cost) and a financial counsellor (no finger-wagging), led by a fun friend who has no qualms about sharing her personal views on sex and relationships, and who isn’t afraid of admitting mistakes she’s made throughout her own love life.

The book also includes appendices featuring a nine-page legend to all of the factors that feed into the seven formulas, which are easy to understand with context. While readers might weigh factors differently, or shy away from the algebra, there is value in these templates for assessing one’s own romantic life.

“The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale” is inspiration to not just take inventory of our closets, but to assess our own behaviour in a relationship.

“One of the lessons that came from trawling through all my past relationships and taking stock of them in a methodical way was around my own blind spots about myself,” McGee says. “How critical and hard on people I’ve been on the people I’ve dated. I’ve been accused of being a person for whom nothing is ever good enough. That’s a common thread that I kept buried until this exercise and it’s been very useful because I’ve had to confront it.”

Another lesson McGee hopes the book imparts is that, despite societal pressures, the ultimate value of a person’s worth isn’t whether they’re in a relationship.

“Surely the answer is not being coupled at all costs,” McGee says. “The prize is living honestly, and with integrity.”

Sue Carter is deputy editor of Inuit Arts Quarterly and a freelance contributor based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @flinnflon