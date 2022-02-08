Review: Book recalls '64 coast-to-coast adventure in a bus

“Cronies” by Ken Babbs (Tsunami Press)

Author Ken Kesey, flush with cash from the publication of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” filled an aging, broken-down school bus with friends in 1964 and led them on a drug-fueled drive across America, later recounted in vivid detail in Tom Wolfe’s 1968 best-seller, “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test.”

More than a half-century later, Kesey’s longtime consigliere has weighed in with his own account of that memorable journey and numerous others.

“Cronies” is not Ken Babbs’ first book and perhaps not his best. But it will likely serve as a must-read for aging hippies, admirers of Kesey and anyone who wondered whatever happened to that group calling itself the Merry Pranksters, whose members gave each other nicknames like Stark Naked, Anonymous, Hassler, the Cadaverous Cowboy and Zonker.

Age, illness and death have caught up with some, including Kesey, who died of cancer in 2001. A few others have grown old gracefully and in some cases surprisingly successfully. All are remembered quite fondly.

Babbs, now 83, was second-in-command to Kesey during that coast-to-coast adventure in a bus named Further that was painted top-to-bottom in psychedelic colors and filled with copious amounts of marijuana and LSD.

Traveling through the South, Further was sometimes mistaken, Babbs writes, for a bus carrying young people known as Freedom Riders, who risked their lives to register Black voters. Alarmed Southerners often called the local police, he says, and one cop advised the Pranksters to fly a Confederate flag for their own protection. Instead, they unveiled a banner proclaiming, “A Vote For Barry is a Vote For Fun,” a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of Republican Sen. Barry Goldwater, who was running for president that year.

He also confirms Wolfe’s description of driver Neal Cassady as a maniac behind the wheel who terrified everyone aboard with his high-speed maneuvers on narrow mountain roads as he kept up a nonstop patter over a loudspeaker on whatever topic came to mind.

Cassady, the Pranksters’ most tragic figure, died in Mexico three years after the bus trip, having been found barely alive on railroad tracks outside the town of San Miguel de Allende. He had taken a bet that he could run from one town to another on a frigid winter night while counting the number of railroad ties. His last words, Babbs says, included the number 64,968.

Wolfe’s book largely concludes with Kesey’s return to California after the bus trip, followed by a series of “Acid Tests” he and Babbs organized in which the Grateful Dead would perform for people high on LSD.