The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 9, 2022

Three newcomers of note on this week’s list:

The enigmatically titled “Cobalt” (No. 8 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list) refers to the Northern Ontario town (population 1,000) as well as the chemical element for which it is named. Cobalt is also much sought after these days by the global mining industry. Charlie Angus is well-placed to write this history of a place and a thing, a story that brings together environmental issues, Aboriginal land claims and the eternal quest for profit, as he has been the MP for Timmins-James Bay since 2004.

“Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World” is No. 9 on the Canadian Non-Fiction list. But what is sprakkar and why is a book about Iceland on the bestseller list? Turns out sprakkar is an ancient Icelandic word for amazing women, and the author is Eliza Reid, who was born and raised near Ottawa and is married to the president of Iceland. The World Economic Forum has ranked Iceland at the top of the list of countries closing the economic gender gap so a book about sprakkar has relevance everywhere.

Every Agatha Christie fan knows that in 1926, shortly after her first husband, Archie, asked for a divorce, the mystery novelist disappeared for 11 days. To this day, no one knows where she went. Nina de Gramont’s “The Christie Affair” (debuting at No. 7 on this week’s Original Fiction list) takes this event and builds her own murder mystery around it, narrated by Archie’s lover Nan. The real mystery is why no mystery novelist has used this real-life plot before. (My father, Derrick Murdoch, wrote the biography “The Agatha Christie Mystery” in 1976, so this historical puzzle is close to my heart.)