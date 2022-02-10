Manny Jacinto on rom-coms and representation

Jacinto says he was in the right hands with director Jason Orley, who had previously worked with Nancy Meyers, queen of the rom-com genre.

"He knew what he was doing," says Jacinto. "And I wanted to do an old-school rom-com like 'Sleepless in Seattle' or 'You've Got Mail,' something with that kind of feel and vibe. And when I read this script, it had that — the grounded characters, those funny, incredibly awkward moments and real relationships."

He's buoyed by recent high-profile projects that have featured male Asiancharacters not only as individuals who are desirable, but who carry great depth. It's a sign, he says, of the landscape shifting, albeit slowly.

"Crazy Rich Asians" promised to offer a watershed moment in 2018 when it captured the box office as the first major studio film to be led by an all-Asian cast since 1993's "The Joy Luck Club."

Since then, there have been 2019's "Always Be My Maybe" and "Last Christmas," and 2021's "Love Hard," which saw actor Jimmy O. Yang play a romantic lead, but one who catfishes as a white-passing acquaintancein order to win the attention of the female lead.

"There is definitely a change, but it's a slow, steady moving stream, rather than a full on waterfall," saysJacinto.

"It's starting to happen and I think it's a result of so many things coming together, with so many different streaming services and platforms. A lot of people my age or younger that are from different cultures are wanting to express themselves ... and there's a greater willingness to collaborate and tell stories from different cultures, because those stories are just so darn interesting. I'm so lucky to be doing this at this time, because this definitely wasn't the case even five years ago."

Jacinto's varied credits range from comedy to drama to horror, and he is set to chase "I Want You Back" with the high-octane sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" later this year.

"There's definitely a purposeful trajectory where I want to do everything," says Jacinto, who scored one of his first regular TV roles in CBC's "The Romeo Section" back in 2015.

"As long as it's a good story, and the people telling it are passionate about it. I don't want to play the same character over and over again. I want to explore, I'm so curious."

Jacinto, who studied engineering and spent time as a background dancer before acting, says he'd like to one day soon produce, write and direct a Filipino story, preferably a rom-com.

"I would love for my culture to be seen on a mainstream outlet and to showcase what hasn't been seen yet, our family, our ancestral roots," he says. "The gears are rolling."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press