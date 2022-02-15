Randy Bachman's 'Vinyl Tap' returning to airwaves

"I'm playing it all — three, four or five decades of music," he said.

"My fans have thanked me for playing that music. I get letters from 11- or 14-year-old kids going, 'Thank you for playing Robert Johnson. We've only heard of this guy. We can't buy his record. We don't know where to hear him."

Bachman plans to record 12 additional episodes each year to meet the syndication requirements, boosting his annual output to 48 original shows compared to about 36 at the CBC.

Those additional hours will give him ample time to share new adventures, such as his decades' long pursuit of a rare guitar stolen from his Toronto hotel room in 1976.

Last year, Bachman learned the missing orange 1957 Gretsch — which he used to write No. 1 hits "These Eyes," "American Woman" and "Takin' Care of Business" — had turned up in Japan.

He now plans to fly overseas and reclaim what he considers his good luck charm.

"The guitar was stolen and I never had a No. 1 song or album (after that). Dumbo's magic feather was gone," he said.

"Now, when I get the guitar back, who knows? Maybe the magic feather is back. Dumbo can fly again and we have a hit record."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press