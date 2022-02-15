'Night Raiders,' 'Sort Of' lead screen nominations

Cree-Métis director Danis Goulet earned writing and directing nominations for the feature debut, while stars Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Gail Maurice snagged best actress and best supporting actress nods, respectively.

"Scarborough," adapted by Catherine Hernandez from her own novel of the same name, was directed by Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson, and is also up for best direction and best adapted screenplay. It tells the story of three children living and finding community in the Toronto suburb.

Another book-to-screen adaptation, the family drama "All My Puny Sorrows," based on Manitoba author Miriam Toews' 2014 novel, scored eight nominations.

Written and directed by Toronto's Michael McGowan, it's one of the starrier films in the running, starring actresses Alison Pill, Sarah Gadon and Mare Winningham.

Leading television nominees include CBC's "Pretty Hard Cases" and Space's "Wynonna Earp" with 11 nods each, and CBC's "Coroner" with 10. "Coroner" is up for best TV drama against CBC's "Moonshine," Super Channel's "The North Water," CTV's "Transplant" and History's "Vikings."

The annual bash will hand out trophies in 145 categories for film, television, and digital media, in genres ranging from kids programming to reality series to top news anchor. Another nine awards celebrate special and fan choice winners.

Nominees for best host or interviewer, news, include: Adrienne Arsenault and Ian Hanomansing of "CBC News: The National," Sandie Rinaldo of CTV's "W5: Stacked Odds" and Avery Haine of CTV's "W5: A Town Divided."

Meanwhile, best host, factual or reality/competition nominees include Ron MacLean for CBC's "Battle of the Blades;" Arisa Cox for Global's "Big Brother Canada;" Brooke Lynn Hytes, Traci Melchor, Amanda Brugel and Brad Goreski for Crave's "Canada's Drag Race;" Gerry Dee for CBC's "Family Feud Canada" and Alan Shane Lewis and Ann Pornel for CBC's "The Great Canadian Baking Show."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press