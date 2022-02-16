The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 16, 2022

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Harper Avenue (30)

10. When We Lost Our Heads, Heather O’Neill, HarperCollins Canada (1)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (10)

2. The Betrayal of Anne Frank, Rosemary Sullivan, Harper Collins (4)

3. How to Be Perfect, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster (3)

4. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Skyhorse (3)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (59)

6. The Nineties, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin (1)

7. Will, Will Smith, Mark Manson, Penguin (13)

8. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Allen Lane (11)

9. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations (17)

10. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl, Dey Street (15)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Maid, Nita Prose, Viking

2. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, HarperCollins Canada

3. When We Lost Our Heads, Heather O’Neill, HarperCollins Canada

4. Her Last Goodbye, Rick Mofina, MIRA

5. State of Terror, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Louise Penny, Simon & Schuster

6. The Last Grand Duchess, Bryn Turnbull, MIRA

7. Find You First, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow

8. Lucky, Marissa Stapley, Simon & Schuster

9. Scarborough, Catherine Hernandez, Arsenal Pulp

10. The Strangers, Katherena Vermette, Hamish Hamilton

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. The Betrayal of Anne Frank, Rosemary Sullivan, HarperCollins Canada

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Allen Lane

3. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations

4. Talking to Canadians, Rick Mercer, Doubleday Canada

5. Life in the City of Dirty Water, Clayton Thomas-Muller, Allen Lane

6. Bitcoin Widow, Jennifer Robertson, Stephen Kimber, HarperCollins Canada

7. No One Wins Alone, Mark Messier, Jimmy Roberts, Simon & Schuster

8. No Time Like the Future, Michael J. Fox, Flatiron

9. Secrets of the Sprakkar, Eliza Reid, Simon & Schuster

10. Crossroads, Kaleb Dahlgren, Collins

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Good-Bye Stacey, Good-Bye (Baby-Sitters Club #7; adapted edition), Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein, Graphix

2. Cat Kid Comic Club Perspectives, Dav Pilkey, Graphix.

3. Karen’s School Picture (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #5; adapted edition), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphix

4. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry, Clarion

5. Wings of Fire: The Brightest Night, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes, Graphix

6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember

7. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard

8. Big Shot (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #16), Jeff Kinney, Abrams

9. The Inheritance Games, Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

10. Kristy and the Snobs (Baby-Sitters Club #10), Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau, Graphix

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery

2. Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, Ray Dalio, Avid Reader

3. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata

4. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen R. Covey, Simon & Schuster

5. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

6. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking

7. The Daily Stoic, Ryan Holiday, Stephen Hanselman, Portfolio

8. My Money, My Way, Kumiko Love, Portfolio

9. Winning on Purpose, Fred Reichheld, Darci Darnell, Maureen Burns, Harvard Business School

10. The Intelligent Investor (rev. edition), Benjamin Graham, Harper Business

* Number of weeks on list