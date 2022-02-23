Pinball Wiz: Ed Robertson designs Rush machine

TORONTO — Ed Robertson and Rush have gone full-tilt on a pinball project.

The Barenaked Ladies frontman recently joined Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson to help design a series of pinball machines dedicated to their legendary Canadian rock band.

And Robertson wasn't just any casual pinball game consultant.

Since getting hooked on pinball in the late 1980s, Robertson says he's become an eager collector with more than 40 machines in his possession.