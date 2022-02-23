Cronenberg wins TFCA's Clyde Gilmour Award

Toronto filmmaker David Cronenberg has won this year's Clyde Gilmour Award from the Toronto Film Critics Association.

The honour allows the "Crash" writer/director to bestow $50,000 in production services to a fellow filmmaker of his choice. The TFCA says Cronenberg will reveal his pick in the days to come.

The award recognizes a Canadian figure in the film industry who has made a significant contribution to Canadian cinema. Cronenberg's 22nd film "Crimes of the Future" is set for release later this year.

The TFCA also announced that two-spirit L'nu filmmaker Bretten Hannam won the $10,000 Stella Artois Jay Scott Prize for an emerging artist. Hannam wrote and directed "Wildhood," which was recently nominated for six Canadian Screen Awards.