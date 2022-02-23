Songwriter David Foster, author Tomson Highway win performing arts awards

OTTAWA - Songwriter and composer David Foster and author Tomson Highway are among the recipients of Canada’s highest honour in the performing arts.

Foster and Highway are among the laureates listed for the 2022 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for lifetime achievement, which recognize those who have made an indelible contribution to cultural life in Canada and around the world.

The roster also includes film and television screenwriter, director and producer Fernand Dansereau; broadcaster, theatre artist, scholar and activist Rita Shelton Deverell; and dancer, teacher and choreographer Linda Rabin.

Foster helped launch the careers of music superstars including Celine Dion, Michael Bublé and Josh Groban.