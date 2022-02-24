The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending Feb. 23, 2022

In the bestsellers lists this week, Toronto writer Sheila Heti’s latest novel, “Pure Colour,” is among the season’s most-anticipated books. And it’s seen enthusiastic reviews — domestic and international — since it was released on Feb. 15, a week before the current bestseller list was compiled. Alas, in its debut week, it missed the Canadian bestseller list by a hair, debuting at No. 11. Maybe in these distractible times, a high-concept novel that unabashedly bills itself “literary” is simply a tougher sell than usual. We’re betting it will be present and accounted for on next week’s list.

Rick Mofina is one of Canada’s most prolific purveyors of crime fiction, with 27 novels since 2000. His latest, “Her Last Goodbye” has been climbing the charts since its release last month and this week ranks No. 7 on the Original Fiction list. This marks the first time the Ottawa writer has broken through to the top ranks since 2015’s “Full Tilt.” (He’s No. 2 on this week’s Canadian Fiction list.)

“Break in Case of Emergency” was Toronto writer Brian Francis’s first Young Adult novel. It was a finalist for the 2019 Governor General Literary Awards. This week, more than two years after its first publication, it appears for the first time on our Children’s and Young Adult list, at No. 6.

-Sarah Murdoch