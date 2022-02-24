Toronto film fest planning for in-person events

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival says it is planning to bring back more in-person events this fall, including public screenings, an opening night party, networking opportunities and an awards gala.

TIFF organizers say the 47thedition will feature 11 days of screenings and events from Sept. 8 to 18.

They say that includes networking and celebratory gatherings that were curtailed or scrapped during the past two pandemic-constrained festivals.

Organizers touted the return of in-person film screenings, the opening night party, the industry conference, filmmaker dinners, industry networking events, press and programmers events and the TIFF Tribute Awards gala.