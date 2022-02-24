Film/TV report examines Indigenous funding process

The report says participants agreed this would be just the beginning of a larger discussion, noting some of those consulted felt the cross-section of participants did not fully represent all Indigenous Peoples.

"The implementation of these measures will rely on the continued collaboration and advocacy of individuals during all phases of the funding process and, ultimately, rests on the absolute self-determination and sovereignty of Indigenous communities to determine their own membership," the report concludes.

"In moving forward, we hope that the knowledge and expertise shared with us from Indigenous Peoples will lead to the implementation of clearer and more stringent guidelines that can prevent someone from falsely claiming ties to an Indigenous community before, not after, the funding has been granted."

The report notes an increased amount of concern as false claims to identity emerged in recent years, with many Indigenous artists calling for eligibility criteria "that is clear, rigorous and consistent."

In January 2021, CBC's acclaimed series "Trickster" was cancelled amid scrutiny over the Indigenous ancestry claimed by its co-creator Michelle Latimer.

The report points to a two-fold harm when Indigenous ties are misrepresented on screen: first by potentially taking funds from another Indigenous applicant and second, by spreading a potentially inaccurate depiction of a First Nation, community or family.

It adds that the recommendations should not be considered new eligibility rules for the Indigenous Screen Office, which provides funding and support to Indigenous storytellers across Canada, or APTN, a national broadcaster and non-profit organization dedicated to sharing those stories.

The report also notes that it was commissioned specifically for the Indigenous screen sector and that other sectors should consult with communities and First Nations to develop their own approach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press