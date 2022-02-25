Margaret Atwood on truth, tyranny, hope and ‘Burning Questions’

These clearly are not the burning questions she looks at in these essays, although when we have conversations we always talk about seemingly trivial things. They are trivial in the grand scheme of things, but they are also the little details of which life — and conversations and sometimes ideas — are built.

So talking about birds leads to talk about feeling close to nature, leads to talk about Omicron, leads to Atwood noting that, despite what we’re experiencing right now, “it’s been worse with the world, generally speaking. There have been worse plagues. The world political situation has been worse, although we seem to be sneaking up on that.”

We eventually end up in Ottawa, where we do address one of those burning questions: Is democracy in peril? And what do we mean by democracy anyway?”

The city was on the tail end of a few weeks of so-called “Freedom Protests.” “People need some pretty quick education about what is a democracy and what is a tyranny,” Atwood said. “And if you don’t want a representative democracy what is it, what do you want? Spit it out. Let’s hear it … And what is your definition of tyranny? Because, guess what, we’re not living in one.”

Atwood has always had a reputation for not suffering fools gladly — she makes people think, question; she insists on intellectual diligence. If protesters or politicians are going to engage in rhetoric without leadership, we’d better figure out pretty quickly how we’re going to engage. Which brings us to another one (two) of the burning questions, when considering whether to believe in something: Is it true? And is it fair?

“By true we mean verifiable,” Atwood said. “Now, if I’m saying 1,000 angels are dancing on the head of a pin, I can’t prove that there are or are not angels, or how many might be dancing on that pin at any given time. It’s a belief … truth is verifiable or disprovable.

“People are confusing belief with truth, they’re confusing unsubstantiated opinions with truth. And the goal is general distrust and the general distrust has certainly been encouraged and, indeed, to some extent manufactured by a lot of pretty outrageous lies. That is a dictator’s playbook. Left or right, it doesn’t matter.”

The book closes with two short pieces, both about conservationists, both written in 2021: one about Barry Lopez and his writing about the Arctic, and the other about Rachel Carson’s “The Sea Trilogy.”

Carson “is one of the major grandparents of environmental movements today,” Atwood writes. “We human beings owe her a vast debt, and if we make it to the twenty-second century as a species it will be due in part to her.”

Atwood recalled as we chatted when Carson first came out against the insecticide DDT — she was “subjected to an enormous amount of propaganda, some of which was quite misogynistic.” To Carson’s persistence, she said, we owe the fact that there are still, most noteworthily, eagles and hawks on the planet.

It’s a hopeful story.

“If you’re not hopeful, it’s game over right there,” she said.

Without hope, we wouldn’t do anything. “Think of five people floating on an iceberg … one of whom has the ability to spear fish, and the others are lying around doing nothing. So you want that person with the ability to spear fish to be hopeful.”

Hopeful enough to figure out how to spear the fish, catch it and feed it to the rest of the people floating on the iceberg with them.

“If they don’t try nothing will happen. If we don’t try we’re kind of sunk. If we do try we have a chance. In order to try we have to have hope. So there’s no point not having hope. It is an inbuilt human quality anyway. We are inherently hopeful.”

Mmm, I said. Sometimes it can be easy to give in to cynicism.

“That’s just an excuse to go and get drunk,” she said.

And we laughed.

Deborah Dundas is the Star’s Books editor. She is based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter: @debdundas