Sarah Polley explains why she’s ready to talk about Jian Ghomeshi

It was, Sarah Polley writes, an episode “I had managed to erase ... from my own memory.”

The incident where, she writes, a man put his “unwanted hands around my neck” even though she told him that she “didn’t want him to do that again.”

That man, she says, was former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi, who lost his job over allegations of sexual assault and harassment. In 2016 he was acquitted of four charges of sexual assault and one of choking to overcome resistance; another charge related to sexual harassment while on the job at CBC was withdrawn after he apologized in court and signed a peace bond.

Polley, the actor, screenwriter and director known for her early role in “Road to Avonlea,” and most recently as the director of the movie “Alias Grace,” writes about the incident in her new book “Run Towards The Danger.” The book of six essays, which comes out on March 1, includes “the most dangerous stories of my life,” Polley writes. She began writing after a traumatic brain injury in 2016 left her with a concussion.

This particular essay, titled “The Woman Who Stayed Silent,” is one she had already started — and stopped — writing for years, she said in an interview with the Star last week in anticipation of the book’s release.

She didn’t reveal the story when the Ghomeshi scandal first broke in 2014 and when other women were coming out with their stories, after consultation with lawyers.

Polley is now 43 years old; she says the incident happened when she was 16 and Ghomeshi was “around 28.”

When asked why she told the story now, she told the Star, “Because I can handle it now, and I couldn’t have handled it before ... I kind of know exactly how nasty it can become and how awful and how brutalizing, and that’s what the essay is about. It’s about why women stay silent. And women stay silent, because it’s really, really hard to speak about these things.”

In the book, Polley writes that she went on a date with Ghomeshi and they ended up back at his apartment. She recounts that he “ran his hands all over my clothed body ... saying, “You’re in hell ... there’s devil hands all over your body.”

The Star reached out to Ghomeshi for comment last week through his Roqe Media company, but did not receive any response. A request for response sent to the office of his lawyer, Marie Henein, had not been acknowledged before deadline.