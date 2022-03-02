The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 2, 2022

A noteworthy newcomer to the non-fiction lists this week is Stephen Poloz, the governor of the Bank of Canada from 2013-2020. His “The Next Age of Uncertainty” considers the economic pressures in a society where the workforce is aging, debt is ballooning and income inequality is worsening. The book debuts at No. 3 on the Original Non-fiction list and No. 2 on the Canadian list. Poloz follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, Mark Carney, governor of the Bank from 2008-2013. His 2021 “Values: Building a Better World for All” ranked 10th on our 2021 year-end Canadian list.

Toufah Jallow, the young Gambian whose account of being drugged and raped by the country’s dictator, Yahya Jammeh (who was neither tried nor convicted), and fled to Canada in 2015 sparked a #MeToo movement among West African woman. Now living in Halifax, her memoir, “Toufah,” written with journalist Kim Pittaway, is No. 7 on this week’s Original Non-fiction list and No. 4 on the Canadian list.

The African-American cultural commentator bell hooks died in December at the age of 69. As sometimes happens, media profiles and stories about the influence of her work immediately following her death have exposed her to a larger audience than she ever reached in life. Her 1999 book, “All About Love,” is one of the top 10 books bought by Canadians last week. (Because it is the 2018 reprint it is not reflected on our Original Non-Fiction list.)

