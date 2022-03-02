‘It’s important to write about failure’ — Bob Odenkirk on memoir ‘Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama’

When Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack last summer on the set of “Better Call Saul,” the outpouring of protective and loving support on social media felt unprecedented — especially in a snarky, polarizing celebrity culture defined as much by haters as by stans.

A tweet by the actor’s son, Nate, stating simply “he’s going to be okay,” went viral within seconds; the sound heard at that moment was a million “Mr. Show” fans — OK, probably less than a million — sighing with relief. A meme with footage of Odenkirk’s cameo in “Little Women,” but overlaying audio of a crowd cheering from “The Avengers,” made the rounds, celebrating a juxtaposition that had turned the actor into a kind of hipster superhero.

Over his career, Odenkirk has excelled at playing sleaze-covered characters: schemers and hard-sell artists like, most famously, Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill, the unscrupulous lawyer who went from a bit part on “Breaking Bad” to the role of a lifetime, a millennial Willy Loman. And yet somewhere in the unlikely arc from semiobscure sketch-comic hero to Emmy-nominated actor, Odenkirk became something more than respected or even liked — he became beloved.

Odenkirk’s new memoir, “Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama,” completed before his heart attack, offers up a rollicking chronicle of this trajectory from adventures in the vanguard of American alternative comedy to the serious acting turn that led to “Breaking Bad,” “Better Caul Saul” and the unexpected action-movie hit “Nobody.” The book is written as a combination tell-all and how-to manual about how an edgy, judgmental comedy nerd eventually made it. It’s animated equally with winning self-deprecation and a tough-minded realism about the relationship between failure and success — those two sides of the same showbiz coin.

In the opening chapter, Odenkirk describes meeting the legendary Chicago improviser Del Close, whose ramshackle appearance was evidence of his commitment to some larger bit: the ravages of trying to do everything, including being funny, on his own terms.

“He didn’t encourage me based on his successes,” Odenkirk said of Close, via telephone. “His failures sounded like a lot of fun. Things that never made it out of the experimental stage. That’s what inspired me to take a run at things. I wanted to share that same spirit in this book and share the ups and downs. It’s important to write about failure.”

One of the running themes of “Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama” is craftsmanship: Odenkirk prides himself on being a rigorous sculptor of comic ideas, and he describes the careful shaping behind moments that feel explosively spontaneous once they’re in front of an audience. That skilfully orchestrated spontaneity was the genius of “Mr. Show,” which paired the former “Saturday Night Live” writer with the voluble standup comic David Cross.

Working in thrall to the absurdist exploits of “Monty Python” — and in chipped-shoulder opposition to the stale, formulaic gags of mid-’90s “SNL” — the pair inhabited a seemingly endless series of weirdos, misanthropes, sociopaths and corporate stooges. Their sketches toggled dexterously between satire, slapstick and surrealism, skewering taboos with reckless abandon (sample skit: a soft-focus PR campaign for NAMBLA, the North American Man/Boy Love Association, a pedophilia and pederasty advocacy organization). Over four glorious seasons, Odenkirk and Cross cultivated a loyal, similarly off-kilter following; their work’s unpredictability made them genuine punk outliers in a corporatized American TV comedy landscape.

“I think we could have done one more year,” Odenkirk insisted when it was suggested that the greatness of “Mr Show” has something to do with its relative brevity — the very punk idea that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. “We got moved to a terrible time slot. If that hadn’t happened, we wouldn’t have just been a cult show. But we missed the train at the very end. It was really disappointing. But we were thankful that we got to do it at all. It was exactly what we wanted it to be and who gets to do that?”

The refusal to compromise is another running theme in “Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama,” especially in the sections about “Saturday Night Live,” which Odenkirk said he believes are fair to himself as well as the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, without sugar-coating their mutual frustrations with one another.