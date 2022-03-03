'Big Brother Canada' on its diverse 10th season

Wednesday's premiere introduced even more houseguests of colour, and Cox says the representation is also evident behind the scenes and in the control rooms where key decisions are made and reflected on screen.

Executive producer and showrunner Erin Brock says the efforts have only made the long-running franchise stronger, which again pits strangers in a series of physical and mental challenges for a $100,000 prize.

"From day one, we wanted to cast the show differently than other reality shows, we didn't want there to be boxes, like you have one parent, one this, one that," says Brock.

"We made a very marked decision in the ninth season to be ahead of the curve. Arisa was a real leader in that and supported by everybody.

"We needed to be over 50 per cent, we needed to be the first out of the gate to do this. It was a major priority for everybody and it only made our show better."

Pandemic protocols have also been stepped up this year.

The eighth season ended early in April 2020 at the start of the health crisis, and season nine introduced new COVID-19 measures.

The show's second pandemic edition boasts its own epidemiologist, who consults on everything from how groceries are loaded into the house to how challenges can be specially constructed.

There is on-site emergency medical staff, too, while additional control rooms were built for production staff to physically distance more easily. Houseguests are also placed in a prolonged sequester prior to entering the house, outfitted as usual with wall-to-wall cameras and microphones to watch their every move.

"It's not only the biggest reality show in the country, but it's the most complex," Cox says.

"We are operating on so many levels, you could write a 1,000-page book and never get close to accurately representing all the different experiences of people that work on the show and watch the show.

"But one thing I feel really proud of is that it feels like a family. It's not just a TV show, it's a lifestyle."

"Big Brother Canada" airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on Global.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press