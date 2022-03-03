The Weeknd partners with UN in global hunger fund

TORONTO — Canadian pop superstar the Weeknd is partnering with the United Nations on a new humanitarian fund to fight the global hunger crisis.

The United Nation's World Food Programme says the Toronto-born "Blinding Lights" singer made an initial donation of US$500,000 to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also plans to donate US$1 from each ticket sold to his upcoming After Hours 'til Dawn stadium tour to the fund. The UN estimates those efforts could draw another $3.5 million by the end of next year.

The UN agency says the money will support communities facing hunger in countries including Afghanistan, Yemen and Ethiopia, the country where both of Tesfaye's parents lived before they immigrated to Canada.