Russian-backed film delegations unwelcome at TIFF

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival won't be rolling out the red carpet to organizations, official delegations and media outlets supported by the Russian state.

Festival organizers say they intend to "suspend participation" by government-backed groups and cultural ambassadors in response to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, TIFF voiced its solidarity with "the people of Ukraine and those within Russia who stand against these attacks," noting films from independent Russian filmmakers are still welcome.

The festival joins several cultural groups speaking out against the war and introducing related measures, including the Cannes Film Festival, which has said it will bar Russian delegations to its edition in May.