Major in-person events returning to Toronto

Toronto's mayor says the city will resume hosting large in-person events and festivals after two years of limiting public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Tory says major events, including Pride, Taste of the Danforth and the Toronto International Film Festival, will return in-person over the coming months.

He says the first event where everyone will be welcome to attend is the St. Patrick's Parade on March 20.

Doors Open Toronto will return this year on May 28 and 29, when people will have access to more than 100 of the cities most significant sites including Toronto City Hall, the Aga Khan Museum, and the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant.