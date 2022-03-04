Sum 41 cancels Russian and Ukrainian shows

TORONTO — Sum 41 has cancelled plans for concerts in Russia and Ukraine this summer.

The Ajax, Ont.-founded rock act notified fans through social media that they've called off the shows amid the "horror" underway in the region.

The band had dates at music festivals in Moscow on June 17 and Kyiv on June 19.

Sum 41 is the latest in a growing number of performers who've responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by nixing plans for shows.

Green Day, Iggy Pop, Bjork and Franz Ferdinand are among the artists who have cancelled dates set for the coming months.

Sum 41 told fans that over the years they've "been fortunate to play for so many incredible people across both nations."

"Our hearts are with all of those hoping for peace in these difficult times," they added.

"We are saddened by the horror being committed by Russian leadership and feel there is no other course of action for us to take, we must stand with those we support."

In Canada, a fundraising concert in support of Ukraine will take place at the Opera House in Toronto on March 11.

Organizers of a concert dubbed "With Ukraine" says the show will feature Ukrainian and Eastern European groups with all profits supporting humanitarian aid in the country.