Zarqa Nawaz's new novel uses comedy to communicate

Nawaz ended up writing it on spec, spending six years trying to perfect it, eventually finding a home with Simon & Schuster.

"I feel like this book could not have been published at any other time in history," she says.

"Particularly in Canada with the trucker convoy and the rise of right-wing supremacy, we can see the danger of the narrative of looking at Muslims as the dangerous ones.

"White radicals have shifted the narrative away from vilifying Muslims and they're changing the way we view terrorism in this country."

Nawaz writes about religion and faith in an easily digestible way with each chapter preceded by her characters' prayers to God that read like silly stream of consciousness, à la Judy Blume's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." She says it offers a peek into each character's spiritual journey while humanizing them.

"Anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia are still very high," she says, referencing the 2021 killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont., and the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting.

"This hatred and violence against people of colour is very strong. There's no more critical time than now to have stories that show us as human beings.

"Some people get angry with me when I say I want to humanize us because they say we're already human.

"But the fact is, to some people, we're not and the only way to cross over is through mainstream media. Nobody else is going to tell our stories."

That's where "Little Mosque on the Prairie" came in. A decade since the series wrapped, Nawaz name checks FX's "Ramy," CBC's "Sort Of" and British series "We Are Lady Parts" as just a few comedies to have centred on Muslim characters.

"For Muslims, it's always either the refugee experience, the immigrant experience or first generation battles, while 99 per cent of our stories are not being told about ordinary people doing ordinary things," she says.

"Those are the things I want to talk about. We're starting to see more progress, and we need to if we're going to start shifting that needle when it comes to representation."

Next up for Nawaz is her own webseries, "Zarqa," set to premiere May 13 on CBC Gem.

It follows a Muslim woman building a wellness empire that functions as a reverse Goop, packaging brown culture and selling it to white women the same way they have appropriated her traditions. That's all while getting caught in a love triangle.

"I'm really attracted to female protagonists who are flawed, impulsive and ambitious but are two steps forward, one step back," says Nawaz.

"This woman will do whatever it takes to get ahead with her business. And I thought it would be really hilarious to see a Muslim woman in a romantic triangle because you don't see that.

"Women in hijab are seen either as passive victims of terrible men, wives of terrorists or abused, and I'm like, 'Why can't a Muslim woman in hijab go out and seduce the imam?'"

She says that comedic approach will always be her go-to because "the sadder and more difficult the subject, the funnier it is for me.

"My brain is trained to look at things through a comedic lens, and that's also because it's a coping mechanism. It helps you process and digest experiences."

And, she adds, it's the ideal way to share those with people who may not have grown up living the same culture.

"Somebody who won't necessarily see things from your point of view, they might laugh with you and it lowers their defences and allows them to let your message in so they can understand where you're coming from. Comedy is just a great communication tool."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.

By Sadaf Ahsan, The Canadian Press