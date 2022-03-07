What to read for International Women’s Day

Recommending: “People Change,” by Vivek Shraya (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Vivek Shraya fans will know that she is a creative chameleon; her talents and body of work span film, theatre, visual art, music and literature. In this new book, she explores and troubles our collective notions about change, and the ways we might resist or be motivated to create it. This book is insightful and aspirational: “I want to imagine a world in which we can change, shift, and play as often as we choose, and where this multiplicity is honoured instead of cause for suspicion.”.A true pleasurable read.

Uzma Jalaluddin, author of “Hana Khan Carries On”

Recommending: “Jameela Green Ruins Everything,” by Zarqa Nawaz (Simon and Schuster Canada)

The creator of the hit CBC sitcom “Little Mosque on the Prairie,” Nawaz is one very funny Canadian. Jameela Green is a jaded Pakistani Muslim writer obsessed with achieving bestseller status — even if it causes an international incident and serious political drama in the Middle East along the way. What I love about this biting satire is the initially unlikeable main character Jameela, who is messy and selfish and unapologetic — rare for a Muslim, South Asian female character, who are most often portrayed as submissive victims or perfect model minorities. But then, Nawaz has always been ahead of her time (full disclosure, she is a friend). As she says: “In these very serious times, it’s great to read a book that will make you laugh.”

Casey Plett, author of “A Dream of a Woman”

Recommending: “Birthday,” by Meredith Russo (Flatiron Press)

A beautiful, sad, and charming YA love story about two best friends and their families — it’s also a book about transgender women. Russo is one of the most deft writers of trans women’s literature out there, and this book breaks, captures and nourishes the heart.

Teresa Toten, author of “Eight Days”

Recommending: “The Liars’ Club,” by Mary Karr (Viking)

“The Liars’ Club” is a soul-searing memoir told through the eyes of a young girl growing up dirt poor in the oil-slicked dust of East Texas. It’s about boys and men who were bad because they could be, about women dancing with “nervousness,” alcohol and just plain meanness. It’s about secrets, lies and scenes so absurd that you laugh until you cry. “The Liars’ Club” nurtures the fierce and wild little girl in all of us and insists on making her fiercer still.

