Morissette, McLachlan to play Ottawa Bluesfest

TORONTO — Ottawa Bluesfest is marking its return to big concerts this summer with a stacked line-up headlined by Alanis Morissette and Rage Against the Machine.

The 10-day live music festival, which takes place from July 7 to 17 at LeBreton Flats Park, lifted the curtain on its full roster of performers for the 2022 edition.

The list includes Sarah McLachlan, country singer Luke Combs, Jack Johnson, the National, and electronic producer Marshmello.

It's the first full-fledged Bluesfest since COVID-19 precautions led organizers to cancel both the 2020 and 2021 editions. Some of this year's performers were booked to play those scrapped events.