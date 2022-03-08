Rom-com from Simu Liu to premiere on CBC Gem

TORONTO — A romantic-comedy webseries from "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu is bound for CBC Gem later this month.

Liu, who shot to global fame with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" after appearing on CBC's "Kim's Convenience," co-created "Hello (Again)" with Toronto-based writer Nathalie Younglai.

The duo also co-wrote the first four episodes together. There are nine 10-minute episodes.

Directed by Melanie Chung, the show stars Alex Mallari Jr. as a line cook named Jayden, and Rong Fu as an emergency room resident, Avery, who meet, quickly fall in love and eventually break up.