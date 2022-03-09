The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 9, 2022

9. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury (3)

10. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley (10)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown, Random House (13)

2. Run Towards Danger, Sarah Polley, Hamish Hamilton (1)

3. The Betrayal of Anne Frank, Rosemary Sullivan, Harper Collins (7)

4. Burning Questions, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart (1)

5. How to be Perfect, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster (5)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed (62)

7. The Next Age of Uncertainty, Stephen Poloz, Allen Lane (2)

8. Life in the City of Dirty Water, Clayton Thomas-Muller, Allen Lane (9)

9. I Was Never Here, Andrew Kirsch, Page Two (1)

10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Allen Lane (14)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster

2. The Maid, Nita Prose, Viking

3. Her Last Goodbye, Rick Mofina, MIRA

4. Five Little Indians, Michelle Good, Harper Perennial

5. State of Terror, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Louise Penny, Simon & Schuster

6. Scarborough, Catherine Hernandez, Arsenal Pulp

7. The Last Grand Duchess, Bryn Turnbull, MIRA

8. When We Lost Our Heads, Heather O’Neill, HarperCollins Canada

9. Find You First, Linwood Barclay, William Morrow

10. Daughters of the Deer, Danielle Daniel, Random House Canada

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Run Towards Danger, Sarah Polley, Hamish Hamilton

2. The Betrayal of Anne Frank, Rosemary Sullivan, HarperCollins Canada

3. Burning Questions, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

4. The Next Age of Uncertainty, Stephen Poloz, Allen Lane

5. Life in the City of Dirty Water, Clayton Thomas-Muller, Allen Lane

6. I Was Never Here, Andrew Kirsch, Page Two

7. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard, Allen Lane

8. 21 Things You May Not Know about the Indian Act, Bob Joseph, Indigenous Relations

9. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson, Random House

10. Indian in the Cabinet, Jody Wilson-Raybould, HarperCollins Canada

CHILDREN AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow

2. Good-Bye Stacey, Good-Bye (Baby-Sitters Club #7, adapted edition), Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein, Graphic

3. Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives (Cat Kid Comic Club #2), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

4. InvestiGators: Braver and Boulder (InvestiGators #4), John Patrick Green, First Second

5. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember

6. Karen’s School Picture (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #5, adapted edition), Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina, Graphic

7. The Digger and the Duckling, Joseph Kuefler, Balzer & Bray

8. A Bunch of Munsch!, Robert Munsch, Michael Martchenko, Jay Odjick, North Winds

9. PAW Patrol: All Paws on Deck!, PI Kids, Fabrizio Petrossi, Harry Moore, Golden

10. Wings of Fire: The Brightest Night, Tui T. Sutherland, Mike Holmes, Graphix

COOKING

1. PlantYou, Carleigh Bodrug, Will Bulsiewicz, Hatchette GO

2. Mandy’s Gourmet Salads, Mandy Wolfe, Rebecca Wolfe, Meredith Erickson, Appetite by Random House

3. Half Baked Harvest Super Simple, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

4. Mooncakes and Milk Bread, Kristina Cho, Harper Horizon

5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton, Simon & Schuster

6. Save-It-Forward Suppers, Cyndi Kane, Ree Drummond, William Morrow

7. Yum and Yummer, Greta Podleski, One Spoon

8. Together, Jamie Oliver, HarperCollins Canada

9. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Appetite by Random House

10. Ramsay in 10, Gordon Ramsay, Grand Central

* Number of weeks on list