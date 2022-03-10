How to make Cantonese-Canadian comfort food: Flo Leung shares Grandma’s steamed fish and other recipes in her new cookbook

The pandemic has made us all crave comfort and nostalgia; for Flo Leung, Toronto-based food illustrator and one half of the takeout kitchen/studio Noble House, it led to a sentimental side project, too. Unable to gather around the dinner table with her mother, Nancy, she began texting for pointers on how to make the familiar dishes she missed. “By the third recipe, she asked, ‘Are you writing these down?’” recalls Leung, who went to cooking school and worked in restaurants before getting into food styling and art.

The result is “Family Meals: Comfort Food Cooking, Vol. 1,” a slender volume of cherished, homey Cantonese-Canadian dishes they would’ve otherwise been eating together. Recipes include steamed chicken with wood ear mushrooms and lily flowers (described as an express ticket back to “afternoons of piano lessons and memories of home-cut bangs”), a one-pot version of lo mai fan (sticky rice with Chinese sausage), and Grandma’s steamed fish (a classic take, save for the addition of red dates).

Released in January, it’s the first book from their own publishing venture, Berkinshaw Press, which will focus on small-batch recipe collections inspired by family meals. “My mum thought it would be fun, as something we could do together,” explains Leung. “Berkinshaw was the name of the street my childhood home was on.” Another throwback detail: the ’70s-style textured image on the cover was scanned from the cloth of an old family album.

Leung and her mother handled all the recipe development, which called for a creative workaround. “I realized she did her measurements according to the feel of a specific dish,” says Leung. “So I went out and bought a copycat one — a white ceramic dish painted with a blue fish — and tried to translate.” Taste-testing was a bigger family affair, involving Leung’s chef husband and the other half of Noble House, Dusty Gallagher, and their seven-year-old, Ava.