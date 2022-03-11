‘Say This’ is a breathtaking exploration of the lingering power of trauma

“Say This,” the stunning and affecting new book from writer Elise Levine, grows out of a brutal 2005 crime, for which a young man has been imprisoned for life (“his sentence the result of a deal he struck for his cooperation, which allowed the authorities to locate and recover the victim’s body”).

The crime, however, is not the focus of the book; in fact, the events are never depicted, although enough details gradually emerge to create a reasonably solid picture in the reader’s mind. Instead, “Say This” takes the form of two novellas exploring the aftermath of the crime, the widening circles of trauma and pain it engendered, the wreckage left in the young man’s wake.

The first novella, “Eva Hurries Home,” begins in 2018, with Eva — based in Baltimore — being approached by a celebrity journalist for her story about her older cousin who, 13 years earlier, committed a horrific crime. Eva knows little about the crime itself; in fact, she didn’t even know about it until two years after his conviction. (Levine withholds the cousin’s name until late in the novella, demonstrating his lingering power over her. When it is finally revealed, its sheer banality shatters the spell.)

Instead, the journalist has learned about the sexual affair Eva had with her cousin when she was a young teenager, staying with him and his mother in Oregon for the summer while her parents struggled with their marriage, and wants that story. (Eva uses the word “affair” to describe their sexual relationship, which she believes began when she was 16 and her cousin 21, though it is clear from the text — if not to Eva — that he began grooming her much earlier.)

As the journalist’s inquiries bring those events back to her mind, and Eva returns to Oregon to revisit the scene of the affair and to talk with the journalist, she struggles with her own culpability, her role in his life and in the events that led to the crime.

“Eva Hurries Home” is a stark, unremitting novella, told in fragments (some as short as a single sentence) that create, like snapshots and vignettes, a beautiful, broken mosaic of victimhood.

The second novella, “Son One,” follows the victim’s family starting in 2005, from the morning after the crime: its first line, “After the phone call,” sets up an emotional avalanche as the victim’s mother, father and siblings struggle through the trial and, later, the violent loss that shapes and changes their lives.

Told in multiple voices and structured as abecedarian writing (with the initial word of each section occurring in alphabetical order, a form “often found in religious Hebrew poems,” Levine explains in the acknowledgments), “Son One” takes on the form of something holy, something sacred, creating a choir of loss, family discord, regret and rage.

Levine repeats the phrase “everything has already happened” in both novellas and the line is key to the book as a whole. It is both the truth and wishful thinking: the crime is done, it’s already happened, this much is true. But for these characters, the crime is never in the past. It is always happening, a constancy of pain and loss that will forever shape their lives.

“Say This” is a breathtaking, daring exploration of that constancy, of the lingering power of trauma, and the roots and branches of violence and despair.