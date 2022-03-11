Monsters, time travel and super-volcanoes make John Elizabeth Stintzi ‘My Volcano’ a gripping read

A fever dream that whirs together homicide statistics from 2016 with an array of outlandish science fiction tropes. An allegory about the mutability of all things. An unsettling meditation on the 21st century’s strange reality. An apocalyptic phantasmagoria where bizarre kaiju roam the lands and wreak havoc. A lyrical treatise on volcanoes as metaphors. A wild ride.

Future students of “My Volcano,” the sophomore novel of John Elizabeth Stintzi (“Vanishing Monuments”), will offer myriad theses about the true nature of the author’s stupendous book. The unfettered abundance, uniqueness and irreducibility of “Volcano” will likely encourage as many interpretations as the book has readers.

Across 232 chapters (in compact sizes; the shortest consists of just one word: “Turbulence”), Stintzi inventively riffs on disaster movie plotting — as unforeseen events speed toward explosive catastrophe, all citizens of the globe are affected, but the fates of about a dozen are put under the microscope.

Stintzi’s kaiju creatures are anything but run of the mill. In Libya, a headless, four-legged golem made of volcanic stone emerges with a goal to attack and demolish polluted locales in Peru, Canada and Azerbaijan. In Mongolia, a shepherd named Dzhambul gets stung by a bee that fed on a mutated thistle; soon after, Dzhambul is the heart of a sentient green network that transforms every living thing it touches while spreading across Southeast Asia.

Individual humans, meanwhile, have more immediate worries. Jahan, a homeless man pondering “the rubble he and the world had made of his life,” is handed a magical opal; he soon encounters an old, crumbling house walking on large lizardlike legs. In Kamchatka, Galina Sadykova becomes encased within a giant insect that only she can see. A boy is transported to Mexico in 1516. Ash, a maker of stylish TV commercials, encounters an exact replica of himself as, nearby, an unnamed “white trans writer” copes with a “toxic and harrowing life in the Heights of Jersey City” and struggles to complete a novel about events on “distant eco-planet VULCA-9d.”

Oh, and let’s not overlook this: in Manhattan’s Central Park a scientifically inexplicable volcano, nicknamed Fuji 2, grows 3,500 feet in a month.

Elsewhere, omens, baffling sights, mysterious alien figures and magical objects abound. And, to ground readers in another kind of historical actuality that’s distressing in its own way, Stintzi inserts a string of untitled interstitial chapters that give blunt testimony, such as: “August 9, 2016. Colten Boushie. Near Biggar, Saskatchewan. Shot in the head. Age 22.” Another names the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla.

“My Volcano” is gripping, of course. Monsters, time travel and super-volcanoes seldom fail to impress. Stintzi juggles seriously unhinged plot elements with an impressive verve, but the thoughtfulness of the characters (who struggle, like Jahan, with what their lives have turned into) as the world they know faces unprecedented crisis is an abiding pleasure.

Taken together these likeably befuddled individuals form a kind of chorus that grounds the novel by posing a big question: what is this place and what are we doing on it?

“My Two-Faced Luck,” the fifth novel by Salt Spring Islander Brett Josef Grubisic, is out now.