Fefe Dobson picks up where she left off in music

TORONTO — Fefe Dobson would like a moment to reintroduce herself.

It's been the better part of a decade since the Scarborough, Ont. native, known for radio favourites "Ghost" and "Stuttering," practically vanished from the music scene with almost no explanation — but she's back with a renewed determination and a fresh single.

"FCKN IN LOVE" will sound new to listeners, but it was actually pulled from Dobson's vault after being recorded a decade ago for an ill-fated fourth studio album.

Dobson says plans for that project fell apart as she second-guessed herself and her pop-rock sound.