Try this peanut butter cookie meets fudge brownie: Cake & Loaf shares the recipe for Sweet Amy bars

1 cup (250 mL) chopped unsalted peanuts

2 large eggs, room temperature

For the brownie layer

2 cups (500 mL) granulated sugar

1 cup (250 mL) unsalted butter, melted and warm

1 cup (250 mL) cocoa powder, sifted

1/2 tsp salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 tbsp (15 mL) pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup (125 mL) buttermilk, room temperature

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour, sifted

For the brown sugar meringue

4 large egg whites, room temperature

2 cups (500 mL) lightly packed dark brown sugar

1/4 tsp lemon juice

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9- × 13-inch cake pan with canola oil cooking spray and line with parchment paper.

Make the peanut butter cookie base: In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter, sugar, peanuts and eggs. Stir until the mixture is homogeneous and the eggs are fully incorporated. Press the dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

Make the brownie layer: In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar, melted butter, cocoa powder and salt until the mixture is smooth and there is no oily film left around the edges.

Whisk in the eggs and vanilla until the mixture is smooth. Whisk in the buttermilk until the mixture is smooth.

Stir in the flour and mix until the batter is smooth and no dry flour remains. Scoop the brownie batter on top of the cookie dough and, using an offset palette knife, spread it evenly over the base. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the brownie comes out clean. Cool at room temperature for 2 hours.

Remove the brownies from the pan and cut into 12 bars. Use a warm chef’s knife and wipe the blade between each cut by dipping it into hot water and drying it on a clean kitchen towel to get nice clean cuts.

Make the brown sugar meringue: In a medium bowl over a double boiler, whisk together the egg whites, brown sugar and lemon juice until the mixture reaches 140°F on a candy thermometer or is warm to the touch and the sugar is dissolved.

Transfer the meringue mixture to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and whisk on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes, or until glossy stiff peaks form.

Working quickly, spread the meringue over each brownie. Alternatively, you can fill a piping bag fitted with a large No. 824 star tip with meringue and pipe the meringue over each bar for a more refined look. Use a hand-held kitchen torch to toast the surface of the meringue. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Makes twelve 3-inch square bars.

Recipe excerpted from “Cake & Loaf,” by Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham, by arrangement with Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada. Copyright © 2022 Nickey Miller and Josie Rudderham. Photography by Nickey Miller. All rights reserved.