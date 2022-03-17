The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 16, 2022

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

The latest celebrity-thriller hookup brings together Dolly Parton, the beloved singer, songwriter and actor, and James Patterson, America’s most prolific crime-fiction writer. Their collaboration, “Run, Rose, Run,” debuts this week at No. 1 on the Original Fiction list. This isn’t Patterson’s first rodeo, of course. He and former U.S. president Bill Clinton collaborated on “The President is Missing” in 2018 and “The President’s Daughter” in 2021. The other bestselling mash-up involves Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny, who teamed up in 2021 with former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton with “State of Terror.” It’s still selling well, ranked No. 7 on the Canadian Fiction list this week.

ORIGINAL FICTION

1. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little Brown (1)*

2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, William Morrow (3)

3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria (28)

4. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central (11)

5. Looking for Jane, Heather Marshall, Simon & Schuster (2)

6. Hook, Line, and Sinker, Tessa Bailey, Avon (2)

7. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria (2)