4 crime fiction books full of puzzles, collisions and irresistible twists

HarperCollins, 410 pages, $24.99

The setting is a community for the filthy rich in Colorado. The book’s action turns primarily on the teenage girls’ soccer team at the local private school. Two mothers — one the wealthiest woman in the state, the other just ordinarily well-heeled — are riding the soccer coach hard to get their girls accepted into a hot college sports program. In turn, the coach, a studly dude with a mysterious agenda, plays the rich ladies for all they’re worth. Observing these transactions is an ambitious and vaguely unhinged young woman who works in administration for the school. As masterfully handled by Annie Ward, a writer of clear prose and thoughtful plotting, the narrative sets up the principal characters and various peripheral figures on course for collisions. With maybe a suspicious murder or two?

Nine Lives

By Peter Swanson

William Morrow, 336 pages, $34.99

Diving into the plot of a Peter Swanson novel is rather like getting involved, if not quite in a game of chess, then in a particularly sharp game of checkers. Swanson’s earlier bestselling “Eight Perfect Murders” qualified as a solid book of this type. “Nine Lives” is even better. The puzzle begins when nine people who live in different areas of the United States receive identical pieces of mail: a simple list of the nine recipients’ names. One of them is a woman who happens to be an FBI agent. Her curiosity is aroused. She gets even more concerned when one person from the list turns up dead, probably murdered. Does the agent start sleuthing? Of course, but this is, in effect, just the equivalent of one checker that gets moved in a plot of many more moves to come.

Jack Batten is a Toronto-based writer and a freelance contributor for the Star.