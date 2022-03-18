Six books for children and teens that feature Black history, culture and family

Future, present, and past are intricately bound in this cluster of books featuring Black history, culture and family — from today’s newborns all the way back to teens of the 15th century.

Andrea Davis Pinkney, author, and Brian Pinkney, illustrator, present ebullient, affirming games for baby and parent in Bright Brown Baby: A Treasury (Scholastic, 64 pages, $24.99, infant to three years). Shamelessly sweet rhymes and cuddles — “Count to love with belly kisses … 1-2-3-4. Making wishes …” — swirl with buoyant colour as babies and parents hug, tickle, belly-kiss and bounce in one another’s arms. An Afterword guides new parents in sharing books with babies, especially those that celebrate the beauty of Black and brown babies.

Family and friend problems plague 10-year-old Anthony in Varian Johnson’s Playing the Cards You’re Dealt (Scholastic, 313 pages, $22.99, ages eight to 12). When Ant’s usual card partner drops out of the Spades tournament, Ant asks the clever new girl, Shirley, to partner with him. But being teased about this new “girlfriend” is nothing compared to Ant’s painful dilemma when he finds his dad drinking and gambling in secret. With deft style, Johnson sustains quick plot momentum while getting to the heart of Ant’s anxieties: should he tell his mom about his dad’s behaviour? Johnson explores Ant’s courage and moral growth with compassion.

Kemosha of the Caribbean by Alex Wheatle (Black Sheep, 293 pages, $22.50, ages 12 and up), reaches back to 1668 Jamaica. Sold as a slave to a sleazy tavern-keeper, Kemosha flees a sexual assault and is sheltered by Ravenhide, a free Black man. He teaches her swordplay, helps her free herself from her owner and signs her on to the next pillage-and-murder voyage of pirate/privateer Captain Morgan. With her pay, Kemosha aims to buy her family out of slavery and make a home with her love, Isabella. Inspired by accounts of women pirates, this fantastical tale represents the era’s cruelty without romanticizing it. Kemosha’s love and persistence combine with forceful action, the terror of harsh racism and passionate, colourful language.

West African deities and magic come into play in Natasha Bowen’s quest fantasy, Skin of the Sea (Random House, 309 pages, $24.99, ages 11 and up). Thrown off a slave ship and drowned, Simi is transformed to a Mami Wata (mermaid) by Yoruba deity Yemoja. As a Mami Wata, Simi sets the souls of the drowned free, but when she saves the life of Kola — chained, drowning, but not yet dead — she unwittingly transgresses. Resolving her error involves a complex quest on land and sea with Kola, but it also leads to the sad impossibility of mermaid/human romance, a take on “The Little Mermaid.” Bowen’s first-person, present-tense style emphasizes visual imagery and action, making this fit right in with popular YA fantasy.

A satisfying, substantial read, and certainly intensely relevant to the present, is Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon (Candlewick, 390 pages, $33.99, ages 12 and up). Magoon contextualizes the birth of the Black Panther Party in relation to American slavery and the Civil Rights movement; then, in lucid prose and with ample supporting documents and photographs, she traces the movement’s community activism, grounded in the concept of self-defence and extending through community services, breakfast programs, education, health care and elder services. As much as this is the tragic story of the FBI’s organized infiltration of the Black Panthers, it is also the inspiring and fortifying story of a revolutionary Black activism that engaged thousands and made a material difference that still endures. Magoon’s final chapters link this neatly and passionately with youth activism, Black Lives Matter and current issues. Highly recommended.

And a nod to the backlist: for a gripping story about the Black Panthers for middle grades, look for Rita Williams-Garcia’s multi-award-winning One Crazy Summer (Amistad, 218 pages, $7.99, ages nine to 12). It’s smart and characterful, the tale of three quarrelsome sisters who are sent to Oakland in 1968 to stay with their estranged mother/poet. The story’s as funny and surprising as it is educational and moving.

Deirdre Baker teaches children’s literature at the University of Toronto.