The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 23, 2022

Almost 20 years ago, the British novelist Ian McEwan declared that “when women stop reading, the novel will be dead.” The corollary to his wisdom is that women have increasingly become the predominant writers of fiction. Just look at this week’s Original Fiction list, where nine out of the 10 books are novels written by women. The one that isn’t, “Run, Rose, Run” is co-written by James Patterson and the venerable Dolly Parton. This holds true on the Canadian Fiction list, too, with eight out of 10 titles by women — the exceptions being Rick Mofina (“Her Last Goodbye”) and Linwood Barclay (“Find You First”). But Patterson, Mofina and Barclay mustn’t fret about being under-represented. The U.K.’s Neilson BookData suggests that men who read fiction tend not to read novels by women. The same isn’t true of women, however — women are not biased against novels by men.

The bestseller lists are compiled by Toronto Star Newspapers Limited from information provided by BookNet Canada’s national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

