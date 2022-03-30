Jennifer Egan’s ‘The Candy House’: searching for meaning in a Big Tech world

Looking back, the publication of Jennifer Egan’s “A Visit From the Good Squad,” which won Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award in 2010, can be seen as a bridge in American fiction between the hyper-ironic experimental novels of the aughts and the more reflective, ideologically charged work that followed. “Goon Squad”’s formal daring — a key section is rendered as a PowerPoint presentation — tempered by nuanced characterization and a sombre, nostalgic tone, feels both like a finale to the works that preceded it (such as Zadie Smith’s “White Teeth”) and a sign of things to come (Ben Lerner’s “Leaving the Atocha Station”).

Egan herself followed up “Goon Squad” in 2017 with “Manhattan Beach,” a brilliant historical family saga that cleaved to more traditional storytelling strategies. So it is surprising and disappointing to find that her latest novel, “The Candy House,” largely replicates “Goon Squad”’s showy set pieces and multiple narrative threads while failing to reach its emotional depths.

“The Candy House” follows several of “Goon Squad”’s characters (and their offspring) as they transition from the pre-digital America eulogized in that earlier novel to a culture and economy defined by Big Tech. We are brought up to speed in the first chapter with Bix Bouton, now a super-rich tech guru in search of his next Big Idea, which turns out to be a social media platform that uploads an individual’s memories into the cloud, where they can be shared like Instagram posts. The social and personal consequences of that innovation fuel the rest of the novel.

That’s where the problems start. The radical textual shifts that follow — one chapter is told entirely in tweets, another in emails — feel dated and beneath Egan’s ability. More problematic is Egan’s tendency to define characters by typically contemporary obsessions or character tics. Perhaps she sensed that there are simply too many characters for the average reader to keep track of in a relatively short novel. Whatever the case, Egan too often resorts to a novelistic shorthand of easily recognizable types that flattens rather than deepens characterization.

This flattening effect ends up mimicking Egan’s very critique of online culture by editing out the boring bits from the dozens of characters who race across the novel with what can feel like the speed of a screen scroll. In the same way that we choose our social media “friends” to serve our obsessions and prejudices, so “The Candy House” discards its characters after they’ve played their role in its thematic structure.

For such a novel with so many characters, it also grates that we only meet the tech revolution’s materially comfortable winners, the fabulously wealthy visionaries and investors and the professional-managerial-class functionaries who implement their grand designs. Egan’s kaleidoscopic vision does not encompass the losers of our new economy, who, let’s face it, outnumber the winners by millions to one.

This is not a veiled demand for Egan to write a social realist novel, but the exclusion of today’s underclass of contemporary gig workers and anxious, social-media-addicted adolescents is off-putting.

Egan’s concern is for the loss of the old-fashioned intimacy and spontaneity afforded by pre-digital cultural artifacts — the vinyl record, the Modernist novel, the non-mediated teenage crush. For the post-Gen-X generations, such nostalgia for a lost Golden Age is just another meaningless meme.

James Grainger is the curator of “The Veil” on substack https://theveil.substack.com/