March 28 to April 1, 2022: What to Cook This Week

Spring is in full swing, and we’re saying goodbye to heavy, hearty comfort fare and saying hello to lighter, but no less filling and delicious, dishes. From a whole lotta green to bursts of bright flavours, here’s what you’ll be cooking this week!

Monday: Tubettini Pasta with Peas, Zucchini and Ricotta

Be sure to add this 30-minute recipe to your weeknight rotation as often as possible this spring. The green peas, zucchini, pesto and mint leaves all add that perfect touch of colour, and it’s always fun cooking with a type of pasta you’ve probably never tried before.

Tuesday: Sheet-Pan Udon Noodles with Chicken and Curried Onions

This recipe features tender noodles, shredded chicken and crisp, curried onions, and will surely garner raves from the whole family. And best of all? All you need is a single baking sheet!

Wednesday: Shrimp and Baby Potato Fricassee with Piccata Sauce

Got a bag of shrimp that’s just waiting to be used in a recipe? This quick and easy fricassee with a lemony piccata sauce will become a weeknight favourite.

Thursday: Broccoli Orzotto and Pork with Montreal Steak Spice

You’ve heard of risotto, but what about orzotto? It’s a spin on the classic dish with orzo pasta rather than rice. It’s served here with broccoli and tender pieces of pork crusted with a zesty Montreal steak spice blend.

Friday: Sesame Beef and Snow Pea Stir-Fry