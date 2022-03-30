The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending March 30, 2022

Never underestimate the power of the reprint. Case in point: The paperback of Jann Arden’s 2020 bestselling memoir “If I Knew Then” is No. 1 on the Canadian Non-fiction list. But even that top rank doesn’t reflect just how great it’s doing.

It was the top-selling non-fiction book sold in Canada last week, including all original and reprint titles. You don’t see it listed on the Original Non-fiction because that list is reserved for books that have just been published as “original” hardbacks or paperbacks.

And it was the 25th most-bought book overall, including all fiction and non-fiction. By contrast Sarah Polley’s well-received hardcover “Run Towards the Danger” (No. 2 on both non-fiction lists) ranks No. 81. (It’s numbers will no doubt bounce when it comes out in paperback, too). “Crossroads,” by Kaleb Dahlgren, is, like Arden’s book, another memoir with a big sprinkling of life advice. It is also enjoying a robust second life: the reprint ranks No. 8 on the Canadian non-fiction list.

-Sarah Murdoch