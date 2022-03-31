Four new collections to celebrate the beginning of National Poetry Month

Gordon Hill Press, 100 pages, $20

“Not stitched to this place or any place,” Ayaz Pirani writes in this collection of spare, evocative musings on belonging, the meaning of home and the pull of the past. (Pirani was born in Tanzania, grew up in Canada and now lives in California.) Even the style of his work is restless, with lines that unspool in a skein of disparate observations, as in “How many leaves in the forest?/How many men’s suits in the city?” Their power is rooted in resonant images: “I went to the house where you were born,” he writes, “and it was filled with birdsong.” Elsewhere, he describes a grandmother who “had the face of a rock hopes dash on.” Throughout, whether whimsical (“I’d like a serving of children’s joy/with a night of dog’s sleep”) or sardonic (“At the party I’d like to be a person of interest/but will end up a person of color”), these pensive poems sparkle with observed life.

Grappling Hook

By Sarah Yi-Mei Tsiang

Palimpsest Press, 80 pages, $19.95

The poems in Sarah Yi-Mei Tsiang’s third collection are centred on family life but with an outlook on the wider world, where “#MeToo is trending” and a “wellness check” by police involves the use of force. Many of the poems express the tenderness and worry of a mother, watching her teenage daughter grow up (“I have raised a girl — I know how to braid hair and slip fear into/her pocket like a stone”) and wanting her young son to see that men can show sensitivity as well as toughness. Tsiang grapples with the complexities of relationships, identity and society with clarity and frankness (“I forget sometimes, that you can be alone in a marriage/and still in love,” she writes). But the Kingston-based poet also flashes a more buoyant, fanciful side to her imagination: “I just want to be a good day/To button the clouds on tight/ and pull the sunrise out with a flourish like a handkerchief.”

