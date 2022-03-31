Douglas Stuart finds beauty in horrible things in ‘Young Mungo’

“Sometimes within working-class communities there’s a wonderful sense of community and collectivism and comradeship, especially for communities that have gone through these big social moments … like mass deindustrialization,” he said. On the other hand, “when you live in poverty, or when you live in some of these housing schemes, they become your entire world, which almost becomes a little bit overwhelming, a little bit suffocating.”

There’s a need to fit in because it’s your entire world — tricky, particularly, for a young gay man. The story is also about Protestant Mungo discovering love with a Catholic boy.

“I don’t ever think this is a good character or a bad character. I just think these are people doing things that make sense to them. They might not always be the best choices, but they make sense to them,” Stuart said.

The strong mother character is a force within the book, as it was within “Shuggie Bain,” although this time Stuart wanted to write a much younger mother, a woman who had three children at a very young age but wanted now to get on with her own life.

“I think one of the most feminist things you can do is write a character that’s conflicted without having to exploit them. Without having to make every mother a working class hero or every mother a put-upon saint,” said Stuart. There are so few authentically written stories of poverty or the working class or the underclass.

In a narrative that weaves seamlessly back and forth between the camping trip and Mungo’s life before the trip, Stuart creates a world we can almost feel. Some of his lines can take a reader’s breath away as he finds ways of describing beauty even in misery. Lines like this, when Mungo is a passenger in a car his brother stole: “Mungo laid his forehead against the cool glass and watched a thousand stories go by: young, underdressed women going out for drinks after work … So many lives were happening only two miles away from his and they all seemed brighter than his own.”

“When I’m describing beautiful things I like to try to describe them in very plain language so that when I’m describing horrible things there’s still a beauty to it,” Stuart said. “There’s a beauty to a mother’s body, always, even if she’s passed out and she’s drunk. There can be a real beauty and ugliness, and that tension is important.”

It took Stuart 10 years to write “Shuggie Bain” (there were a lot of drafts going into the bin, he said); he began “Young Mungo” in 2016. While Stuart did not study creative writing and wasn’t trained as a writer, he’s a big rewriter and believes in leaving a lot of time in between drafts. He considers that with “Shuggie Bain” he was learning his craft while with “Young Mungo” he feels he was really exercising his craft.

He’s now turning his hand to a different style of writing: adapting “Shuggie Bain” for a potential television series (nothing’s been signed yet). “I’m enjoying writing drama because it’s teaching me a lot of new skills I hope to bring back to my novel writing,” he said. Skills like economy. “Novelists love colour. And TV’s like ‘I don’t like colour.’ It’s an interesting sort of balance to find.”

And he still goes back to Glasgow, back to the place he grew up, a couple of times a year. It’s a place where his family still lives, where there’s a sense of community, a sense of anonymity. It’s a place that still rings out with the working class voices we hear from so rarely in books. A place middle-class writers can’t write about.

