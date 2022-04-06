In Emily St. John Mandel’s new book ‘Sea of Tranquility,’ our humanity follows us wherever we go — even to the year 2401

In “Sea of Tranquility” British Columbia writer Emily St. John plays an elaborate game of connections.

The first is between fiction and real-life. One of the main characters, Olive Llewellyn, is a 23rd-Century author whose fourth book starts gathering a lot of extra interest because its subject is a pandemic. In the year 2203 a real pandemic has struck and the book is being filmed, so Olive is going on a book tour to talk about it. This mirrors Mandel’s own story, as her fourth book, “Station Eleven,” was also about the effects of a pandemic, launched her as a best-selling author, and was later made into a cable TV series when a real pandemic broke out in 2020.

Another connection is between “Sea of Tranquility” and two of Mandel’s previous books (“Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel”), which can now be seen as making up a kind of loose trilogy. In one section, we’re even reintroduced to some of the characters from “The Glass Hotel,” though whether we’re in the same universe, multiverse, or fiction franchise is debatable.

A final set of connections is to other stories, usually of a speculative bent, that hop about different times and places. The classic French time-travel movie “La Jetée” is one such obvious source, as is David Mitchell’s novel “Cloud Atlas,” with its structure of nested narrative rings. As in “Cloud Atlas” we move forward and back in time, with circles radiating out from a disruptive glitch in what we perceive as reality.

In “Sea of Tranquility,” these narrative connections ripple out like this: the first circle is set in 1912, when a wandering Brit at loose ends washes up on “the far edge of the Western world,” (meaning Vancouver Island where Mandel was born). There he has a strange experience in the forest.

The next narrative layer or circle lands us in 2020, which is the part of the book dealing with the characters from “The Glass Hotel,” and is set in New York City (where Mandel now lives).

Then in 2203 we meet Olive, an author who lives on a colony of the Moon but is visiting Earth to do her book tour.

Finally, in 2401, there’s another young man going nowhere who becomes involved with a project at the Time Institute to investigate how all of these spots in time are related. This mission involves all the usual difficulties in time-travel stories with anomalies, paradoxes, and temporal derangements.

Mandel is an easy read, and the structure of the story, broken up into bite-size chunks, makes all the jumping about feel relaxed. Also enjoyable is the fact that the different settings seem so contemporary. No matter where or when we touch down we feel at home in worlds much like our own, with the same family dynamics, obsessive relationships and professional crises.

Which may be the point she’s getting at — we’re all, and will always be, part of a larger human story. In the face of pandemic or other catastrophes, all roads lead to home, whether those roads connect to the far edge of the Western world or the Far Colonies of space. As Walt Whitman wrote a century and a half ago in “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry”: “It avails not, time nor place.” Poets and storytellers help us see these connections that are hidden but inescapable.