The bestselling books in Canada for the week ending April 6, 2022

Two noteworthy newcomers to the Canadian Non-Fiction list this week share an unusual thematic link: famous Montreal musicians.

“Stories I Might Regret Telling You” (ranked No. 10) is musician-songwriter-actor Martha Wainwright’s memoir about finding her voice within the fabled Montreal clan that included mother Kate McGarrigle, father Loudon Wainwright III and brother Rufus Wainwright.

The second book, “Who by Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai” (ranked No. 11, and thus not reflected in the Top 10 list), by Toronto born, Israel-based journalist Matti Friedman, centres on a little-known event in Leonard Cohen’s life: In 1973, during the Yom Kippur War, the Montreal-born poet-singer-songwriter, disconsolate and in crisis, travelled to the Sinai desert with a group of Israeli musicians. It was an experience, Friedman writes, that inspired some of Cohen’s legendary songs.

