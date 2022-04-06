Toronto Star reporter Joanna Chiu’s book a finalist for political writing prize

Toronto Star journalist Joanna Chiu has been named a finalist for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing for her first book “China Unbound: A New World Disorder.”

Chiu, who has been covering Canada-China relations for more than 10 years, is one of five finalists shortlisted for the prestigious prize this year.

The award is handed out annually to a literary non-fiction title covering a political subject that is relevant to Canadian readers. The award is accompanied by a financial prize of $25,000.

Other finalists for the prize include former MP Jody Wilson-Raybould for her memoir “‘Indian’ in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power”; Canadian Press reporter Mike Blanchfield and Carleton University professor Fen Hampson for “The Two Michaels: Innocent Canadian Captives and High Stakes Espionage in the US-China Cyber War”; former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz for “The Next Age of Uncertainty: How the World Can Adapt to a Riskier Future”; and “Flora!: A Woman in a Man’s World,” the posthumously released memoir of politician Flora MacDonald, co-authored by journalist Geoffrey Stevens.

Chiu was in disbelief when she found out she was a finalist.

“I just had to sit down, because I never would have dreamed that I would be shortlisted for such a prestigious prize for writing,” she said.

With the world’s eyes on Canada-China relations in light of the saga of Meng Wanzhou and the two Michaels, Chiu said she wrote the book as a way to seize the moment on the increased interest. Her goal was to write a book that was accessible and provided on-the-ground reporting, and to give nuance and context to complex geopolitical issues.

The award has been given out each year since 2000, in honour of the late Shaughnessy Cohen, “the outspoken and popular MP from Windsor, Ontario,” reads the website.

The jury this year consisted of Charelle Evelyn, managing editor at the Hill Times, Jacques Poitras, an author and the provincial affairs reporter for CBC News in New Brunswick, and Lisa Raitt, former Conservative Member of Parliament and cabinet minister with the Stephen Harper government.

“The rise of China is the geopolitical story of the twentieth-first century, and Joanna Chiu has expertly charted the country’s efforts to extend its power around the globe,” the jury’s citation read, calling Chiu’s book “essential reading” for anyone following Canadian politics.