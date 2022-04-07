Poets Lorna Crozier and Patrick Lane lived a writing life together and now she’s nurturing his legacy

That editing process made it essential “that we had to respect each other’s work. If he thought I was a terrible writer or I thought he was, our relationship wouldn’t have lasted. One of us would have hit the road a long time ago,” she laughed.

She didn’t want to read him too closely when she did read him, she said, because she didn’t want to be too influenced by him — but that changed with his last poems.

She’d given them an initial read, when Lane had initially handed those poems to Crozier, while he was still well. She went through them, making comments along the way, as was their habit. Usually, she said, she’d write “wonderful!” or “fantastic!” She made a few suggestions about a line here or a line there, suggestions he was never able to incorporate himself.

After he died, for the first year she was “just kind of numb.” But after the second year she thought, “I have to get into the poems. They should be out there in the world.”

This time he wasn’t there, and she had to make decisions about the poems and consider what he would or would not have done. Their professional and personal lives were so intertwined, it came with an emotional toll.

Two things made this particularly difficult. “It wasn’t that easy because I had to go back into the heart and mind of my beloved,” Crozier said.

But also, without him around, she’d have to edit his work herself. When he was alive, they didn’t always follow each other’s suggestions, naturally. “What we really wanted when we showed each other our poems was the other to say, ‘That’s the work of literary genius.’”

He wasn’t around to argue or discuss so she had to try to “almost channel him” and say, “You know, I’m going to take this line out.” She built on her experience of him, trying to keep in his wheelhouse and not pull him into her own; his poems with their power to describe the natural world.

“He always was a nature poet. He always loved the world and wrote about its creatures with great sensitivity. I believe that a real shining light in these poems is how he talks about birds and turtles and bears, and all the various flora and fauna he felt so close to.”

Lane was just three weeks shy of his 80th birthday when he died and had been a writer for almost 60 years. “I think there’s a hard-won wisdom and a solace that comes out in this book,” Crozier said.

That is borne out in the final poem in the book, “Fragments,” in which a man, looking back at himself as a boy, considers what to tell him.

“That seventy-three years will come to be added to his seven,

and in the waste and trash of hours there will be

every tangled dream and desolation, all human wants,

…

and more, and less, and a man who wishing, wishes

well this child who holds in his hands an open flame.”

