April 11 to 15, 2022: What to Cook This Week

On the menu this week? Everything from a bright and lemony pasta dish to vegetarian fritters even the kids will get behind. We guarantee you’re sure to fall in love with these recipes and add them to your regular weeknight rotation.

Monday: Lemon and Artichoke Linguine

Looking for a way to use that can of artichoke hearts that’s sitting in the pantry? This recipe will be your new weeknight go-to during spring thanks to its brightness. It looks so elegant, but is actually very easy to make.

Tuesday: Lentil Stew with Sausage and Rapini

As there are a few colder days still lingering a month into spring, try this hearty recipe that doesn’t feel heavy. Tender bits of sausage, lentils with bite, and bitter rapini come together to create a weeknight dish you’ll want to cosy up with.

Wednesday: Beef Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Pickled Cabbage

Who ever said you can only get a gourmet sandwich at a restaurant? This beefy hoagie has all the look and taste of the ones you pay for at a sit-down spot, but it is all the more satisfying (and cost-effective) when made at home.

Thursday: Tofu, Green Pea and White Bean Patties

These yummy patties are packed with protein, no meat required. If you’re sometimes on the fence when it comes to eating more meatless meals, simple and tasty recipes such as this one definitely make the transition a bit easier. Serve with a side of veggies or a salad and enjoy!

Friday: Chicken Taquitos